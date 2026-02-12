Notice - ONTARIO SECURITIES COMMISSION and PURPOSE INVESTMENTS INC. and SOM SEIF, File No. 2025-18

TORONTO, Feb. 12, 2026 /CNW/ - Additional merits hearing dates are scheduled for May 20, 22 and June 9, 2026 in the above-named matter.

The merits hearing shall commence on May 11, 2026 at 10:00 a.m. and continue on May 12, 14, 15, 20, 22, 26, 27, 28, 29, and on June 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 8, 9 and 10, 2026 at 10:00 a.m. on each day.

The hearing will be held at the offices of the Tribunal at 20 Queen Street West, 17th floor, Toronto.

Members of the public may observe the hearing by videoconference, by selecting the "View by Zoom" link on the Tribunal's hearing schedule, at www.capitalmarketstribunal.ca/en/hearing-schedule

Registrar, Governance & Tribunal Secretariat

Ontario Securities Commission

Subscribe to notices and other alerts from the Capital Markets Tribunal:

https://www.capitalmarketstribunal.ca/en/news/subscribe

SOURCE Ontario Securities Commission

For Media Inquiries: [email protected]; For General Inquiries: 1-877-785-1555 (Toll Free), [email protected]