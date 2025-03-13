Notice - ONTARIO SECURITIES COMMISSION and DANIEL ST-JEAN, 7120671 CANADA INC., 8795436 CANADA INC., and AETOS GREEN ENERGY DSJ INC., File No. 2024-13

TORONTO, March 13, 2025 /CNW/ - The Tribunal issued an Order in the above-named matter. 

A copy of the Order dated March 13, 2025 is available at capitalmarketstribunal.ca

