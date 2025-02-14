Notice - ONTARIO SECURITIES COMMISSION and CRAIG DUNKERLEY, CLAUDIA HARVEY, BGRE CAPITAL CORPORATION, BG WEALTH GROUP INC., BG WEALTH GROUP GROWTH FUND LP, BG WEALTH HOLDINGS CORPORATION, BG WEALTH GP INC., BG WEALTH PROPERTIES INC., BG PROPERTY HOLDINGS INC., AND BLACKTHORN INVESTMENT GROUP INC., File No. 2025-4
Feb 14, 2025, 12:14 ET
TORONTO, Feb. 14, 2025 /CNW/ - The Tribunal issued a Notice of Hearing on February 14, 2025 setting the matter down to be heard on February 19, 2025 at 1:00 p.m. to consider whether the Capital Markets Tribunal should grant the Application filed by the Commission to extend the temporary order issued by the Commission on February 6, 2025.
A copy of the Notice of Hearing dated February 14, 2025, Application dated February 11, 2025 and the Temporary Order dated February 6, 2025 are available at capitalmarketstribunal.ca
