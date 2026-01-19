Notice - ONTARIO SECURITIES COMMISSION and CLAIRE AMANDA DRAGE, File No. 2025-14

TORONTO, Jan. 19, 2026 /CNW/ -  The Tribunal issued its Reasons for Approval of a Settlement in the above-named matter.

A copy of the Reasons for Approval of a Settlement dated January 16, 2026 is available at capitalmarketstribunal.ca

