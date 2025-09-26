Notice - ONTARIO SECURITIES COMMISSION and BRIAN ARTHUR KITTS, File no. 2025-20
News provided byOntario Securities Commission
Sep 26, 2025, 14:58 ET
TORONTO, Sept. 26, 2025 /CNW/ - The Tribunal issued an Order in the above-named matter.
A copy of the Application for Enforcement Proceeding dated September 18, 2025, and Order dated September 26, 2025 are available at capitalmarketstribunal.ca
Registrar, Governance & Tribunal Secretariat
Ontario Securities Commission
Subscribe to notices and other alerts from the Capital Markets Tribunal:
https://www.capitalmarketstribunal.ca/en/news/subscribe
SOURCE Ontario Securities Commission
For Media Inquiries: [email protected]; For General Inquiries: 1-877-785-1555 (Toll Free), [email protected]
Share this article