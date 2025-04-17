Notice - ONTARIO SECURITIES COMMISSION and BLOCKRATIZE INC. and ADVENTURE ONE QSS INC., File No. 2025-8

Apr 17, 2025, 14:59 ET

TORONTO, April 17, 2025 /CNW/ - The Tribunal issued its Reasons for Approval of a Settlement in the above-named matter. 

A copy of the Reasons for Approval of a Settlement dated April 17, 2025 is available at capitalmarketstribunal.ca.

