Notice - ONTARIO SECURITIES COMMISSION and BLOCKRATIZE INC. and ADVENTURE ONE QSS INC., File No. 2025-8

TORONTO, April 1, 2025 /CNW/ - The Tribunal issued a Notice of Hearing for a hearing to consider whether it is in the public interest to approve a Settlement Agreement entered into by the Commission, Blockratize Inc. and Adventure One QSS Inc. in the above-named matter.

The hearing will be held on April 14, 2025, at 10:00 a.m. by videoconference.

Members of the public may observe the hearing by videoconference, by selecting the "View by Zoom" link on the Tribunal's hearing schedule, at capitalmarketstribunal.ca/en/hearing-schedule.

A copy of the Notice of Hearing dated April 1, 2025, and the Application for Enforcement Proceeding dated March 31, 2025 are available at capitalmarketstribunal.ca

Registrar, Governance & Tribunal Secretariat

Ontario Securities Commission

Subscribe to notices and other alerts from the Capital Markets Tribunal:

https://www.capitalmarketstribunal.ca/en/news/subscribe

SOURCE Ontario Securities Commission

For Media Inquiries: [email protected]; For General Inquiries: 1-877-785-1555 (Toll Free), [email protected]