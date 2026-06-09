Notice - ONTARIO SECURITIES COMMISSION and ANDRE ITWARU, File No. 2025-22

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Ontario Securities Commission

Jun 09, 2026, 14:59 ET

TORONTO, June 9, 2026 /CNW/ - The previously scheduled day of June 17, 2026 will not be used for the merits, sanctions and costs hearing in the above-named matter. 

A case management hearing is scheduled to be heard on July 24, 2026 at 10:00 a.m. by videoconference. 

Members of the public may observe the hearing by videoconference, by selecting the "View by Zoom" link on the Tribunal's hearing schedule, at capitalmarketstribunal.ca/en/hearing-schedule.

Registrar
Capital Markets Tribunal

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SOURCE Ontario Securities Commission

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Ontario Securities Commission