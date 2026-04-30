Notice - ONTARIO SECURITIES COMMISSION and AMAR BAHADOORSINGH, File No. 2026-12
News provided byOntario Securities Commission
Apr 30, 2026, 16:47 ET
TORONTO, April 30, 2026 /CNW/ - The Tribunal issued an Order in the above-named matter.
A copy of the Application for Enforcement Proceeding dated March 18, 2026 and the Order dated April 30, 2026 are available at capitalmarketstribunal.ca
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Capital Markets Tribunal
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SOURCE Ontario Securities Commission
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