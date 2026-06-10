Notice - LIQUID MARKETPLACE INC., LIQUID MARKETPLACE CORP., RYAN BAHADORI, AMIN NIKDEL and DENNIS DOMAZET, File No. 2024-10

TORONTO, June 10, 2026 /CNW/ - The merits hearing in the above-named matter scheduled to be heard on June 19, 2026, at 10:00 a.m. will instead be heard on June 19, 2026, at 9:00 a.m.

The hearing will be held at the offices of the Tribunal at 20 Queen Street West, 17th floor, Toronto.

Members of the public may observe the hearing by videoconference, by selecting the "View by Zoom" link on the Tribunal's hearing schedule, at capitalmarketstribunal.ca/en/hearing-schedule

Registrar

Capital Markets Tribunal

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SOURCE Ontario Securities Commission

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