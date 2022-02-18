TORONTO, Feb. 18, 2022 /CNW/ -- CANADIAN IMPERIAL BANK OF COMMERCE ("CIBC") SECURITIES CLASS ACTION

Did you purchase shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce ("CIBC") on the TSX from May 31, 2007, to and including February 28, 2008? Are you a non-U.S. resident?

A settlement has been reached in the class action against CIBC and certain of its former officers alleging misrepresentations made in certain of CIBC's public disclosures released between May 31, 2007, and February 28, 2008. CIBC and the other Defendants have denied all allegations against them.

The settlement provides for the payment by CIBC of the total amount of CAD $125,000,000 to resolve those claims. The settlement is a compromise of disputed claims and is not an admission of liability or wrongdoing by CIBC or any of the other Defendants.

The Settlement has been approved by the Ontario Superior Court of Justice. The Court has appointed Epiq Class Action Services Canada Inc. as the Administrator of the Settlement. To be eligible for compensation, Class Members must submit a completed Claim Form to the Administrator no later than 11:59 ET on June 18, 2022. If you do not file a claim by this deadline, you may not be able to claim a portion of the Settlement and your claim will be extinguished.

For more information about your rights and how to exercise them, see the long form notice available online at www.CIBCSecuritiesSettlement.ca or call toll-free at: 1-833-871-5361.

Class members are represented by Rochon Genova LLP: 121 Richmond St. W, Suite 900, Toronto, Ontario M5H 2K1, Telephone: (416) 363-1867, Toll-free: 1-866-881-2292, Website: www.rochongenova.com.

PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE HAS BEEN AUTHORIZED

BY THE ONTARIO SUPERIOR COURT OF JUSTICE

URL// www.CIBCSecuritiesSettlement.ca

SOURCE Rochon Genova LLP