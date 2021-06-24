Notice of Motion for Court Approval of Settlement of Canada Cartage Class Action

ARE YOU A CURRENT OR FORMER EMPLOYEE OF CANADA CARTAGE?

READ THIS NOTICE CAREFULLY. IT MAY AFFECT YOUR LEGAL RIGHTS.

TORONTO, June 24, 2021 /CNW/ -

What is happening in this case?

In 2015, this action was certified as a class proceeding. The Representative Plaintiff for the Class, Marc-Oliver Baroch, and Canada Cartage have now reached a settlement agreement regarding this class proceeding, subject to Court approval . Class Counsel will make a motion before the Court for approval of the settlement agreement. The motion for approval of the settlement agreement will take place on November 1, 2021.

Nature of the Settlement

Subject to court approval, Canada Cartage has agreed to pay the Class $22,250,000.00, inclusive of legal fees, disbursements, withholding taxes, and any other statutory deductions and employer contributions (CPP, EI, EHT, provincial statutory workers compensation schemes, and income tax).

Who is entitled to the proceeds of the settlement?

If you were employed by Canada Cartage at any time between March 1, 2006 and January 30, 2015 (the "Class Period") and: (i) were entitled to receive overtime compensation pursuant to the Canada Labour Code; and (ii) your employment was not governed by a collective agreement between Canada Cartage and a union, then you are included in this class action as a "Class Member," unless you previously "opted-out" of the class action.

If you were employed at Canada Cartage during the Class Period and continued to be employed by Canada Cartage for any period of time up to and/or including June 3, 2021, then your eligibility for compensation will be from March 1, 2006 or the start of your employment, whichever date is later, up to the end of your employment or whatever end date is earlier: the end of your employment or June 3, 2021, and subject to whether you held a managerial role or were otherwise covered by a collective agreement.

What do I need to do?

If you are a Class Member, no further action is required from you at this time. You should receive a Notice of Settlement if the Court approves the settlement agreement.

If you are a Class Member, but wish to object to the settlement agreement, please send a request in writing with a summary of your reason for objecting to the Claims Administrator at Canada Cartage Class Action, c/o RicePoint Administration Inc, PO Box 4455, Toronto Station A, 25 The Esplanade, Toronto, ON M5W 4B1, by no later than September 24, 2021.

What if I have questions?

Visit www.canadacartageclassaction.com or email [email protected].

