Notice of management fee waiver ability for the EdgePoint Monthly Income Portfolio

TORONTO, Nov. 30, 2021 /CNW/ - EdgePoint Wealth Management Inc. ("EdgePoint") announced today its ability to waive a portion of the management fees ("Fee Waiver") for the EdgePoint Monthly Income Portfolio (the "Fund"), as described below and in the Fund's prospectus.

Under a Fee Waiver, EdgePoint may at its sole discretion temporarily waive, from time to time, a portion of the management fees applicable to Series A Units, Series A(N) Units, Series F Units and Series F(N) Units of the Fund (each, a "Tiered Series").

Any such Fee Waiver would be effected at the beginning of a calendar quarter by charging a Tiered Series one of the seven existing management fee tiers described in the Fund's prospectus that is lower than the fee tier that would otherwise apply in that calendar quarter.

EdgePoint may decide not to implement a Fee Waiver, or to terminate any Fee Waiver at any time without notice, at its sole discretion.

Any such management Fee Waivers in respect of a Tiered Series will result in a reduction in the management expense ratio of that Tiered Series. The applicable management fee and management expense ratio for each Tiered Series pre- and post-Fee Waiver will also be available on the EdgePoint website at www.edgepointwealth.com.

Additional information about the Fund, including the simplified prospectus and fund facts, can be found on the Fund's SEDAR profile at www.SEDAR.com or on the EdgePoint website at www.edgepointwealth.com.

ABOUT EDGEPOINT WEALTH MANAGEMENT

EdgePoint Wealth Management Inc. is an independent investment management firm based in Toronto, and owned and operated by investors.

