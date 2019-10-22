Notice of Crown Capital Q3 2019 Results Conference Call

CALGARY, Oct. 22, 2019 /CNW/ - Crown Capital Partners Inc. ("Crown" or the "Corporation") (TSX: CRWN), a capital partner to entrepreneurs and growth businesses, today announced it will host a conference call to discuss its 2019 third quarter financial results on November 7, 2019 at 8:30 a.m. EST. The call will be hosted by Chris Johnson, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Michael Overvelde, Chief Financial Officer. Crown will issue its financial results on the morning of November 7, 2019.

Q3 2019 CONFERENCE CALL

DATE: Thursday, November 7, 2019 TIME: 8:30 a.m. EST DIAL IN NUMBER: (416) 764-8688 or (888) 390-0546 CONFERENCE ID: 91871635 REPLAY: (416) 764-8677 or (888) 390-0541 (playback code: 871635 #)

Available until midnight (EST) November 14, 2019 WEBCAST: The audio webcast can be accessed at www.crowncapital.ca under

Investor Relations or at https://bit.ly/2IXNRcl

ABOUT CROWN CAPITAL PARTNERS (TSX: CRWN)

Founded in 2000, Crown is a leading specialty finance company that provides growth capital to a diversified group of successful mid-market companies that are seeking alternatives to banks and private equity funds. Crown provides customized solutions in the form of loans, royalties, and other structures with minimal or no ownership dilution. In addition to deploying capital as a principal investor, Crown develops, manages and co-invests in alternative investment funds, including Crown Partners Fund and Crown Capital Power Fund.

For further information: Craig Armitage, Investor Relations, craig.armitage@crowncapital.ca, (416) 347-8954

