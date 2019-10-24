Notice of Cipher Pharmaceuticals Q3 2019 Conference Call

OAKVILLE, ON, Oct. 24, 2019 /CNW/ - Cipher Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TSX: CPH) ("Cipher" or "the Company") today announced the details of its Q3 2019 financial results conference call on Thursday, November 7, 2019.

CONFERENCE CALL DETAILS

DATE: Thursday, November 7, 2019 TIME: 8:30 a.m. ET DIAL IN NUMBER: (416) 764-8609 or (888) 390-0605 CONFERENCE ID: 55559849

(416) 764-8677 or (888) 390-0541 (playback code 559849 #) REPLAY: Available until midnight (ET) Thursday, November 14, 2019 WEBCAST: The audio webcast can be accessed at https://cipher.investorroom.com/ under Investor Relations or at https://event.on24.com/wcc/r/2123093/300675F0AA34903840699AA6550ECDD0

About Cipher Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Cipher Pharmaceuticals (TSX: CPH) is a specialty pharmaceutical company with a robust and diversified portfolio of commercial and early to late-stage products. Cipher acquires products that fulfill unmet medical needs, manages the required clinical development and regulatory approval process, and markets those products either directly in Canada or indirectly through partners in Canada, the U.S., and South America. For more information, visit www.cipherpharma.com.

