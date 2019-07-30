Notice of Cipher Pharmaceuticals Q2 2019 Conference Call

OAKVILLE, ON, July 30, 2019 /CNW/ - Cipher Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TSX:CPH) ("Cipher" or "the Company") today announced the details of its Q2 2019 financial results conference call on Friday, August 9, 2019.

CONFERENCE CALL DETAILS

DATE: Friday, August 9, 2019 TIME: 8:30 a.m. ET DIAL IN NUMBER: (416) 764-8609 or (888) 390-0605 CONFERENCE ID: 27295490 REPLAY: (416) 764-8677 or (888) 390-0541 (playback code 295490 #) Available until midnight (ET) Friday, August 16, 2019 WEBCAST: The audio webcast can be accessed at https://cipher.investorroom.com/ under Investor Relations or at https://event.on24.com/wcc/r/2058250/C6C81F9C26A51E884F4522F2E100CC59

About Cipher Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Cipher (TSX:CPH) is a specialty pharmaceutical company with a robust and diversified portfolio of commercial and early to late-stage products. Cipher acquires products that fulfill unmet medical needs, manages the required clinical development and regulatory approval process, and markets those products either directly in Canada or indirectly through partners in Canada, the U.S., and South America. Cipher is focused on a three-pronged growth strategy – including acquisitions, in-licensing, and selective investments in drug development – to assemble a broad portfolio of prescription products that serve unmet medical needs. For more information, visit www.cipherpharma.com.

