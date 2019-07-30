Notice of Cipher Pharmaceuticals Q2 2019 Conference Call
Jul 30, 2019, 07:30 ET
OAKVILLE, ON, July 30, 2019 /CNW/ - Cipher Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TSX:CPH) ("Cipher" or "the Company") today announced the details of its Q2 2019 financial results conference call on Friday, August 9, 2019.
CONFERENCE CALL DETAILS
DATE:
Friday, August 9, 2019
TIME:
8:30 a.m. ET
DIAL IN NUMBER:
(416) 764-8609 or (888) 390-0605
CONFERENCE ID:
27295490
REPLAY:
(416) 764-8677 or (888) 390-0541 (playback code 295490 #)
Available until midnight (ET) Friday, August 16, 2019
WEBCAST:
The audio webcast can be accessed at https://cipher.investorroom.com/ under Investor Relations or at
https://event.on24.com/wcc/r/2058250/C6C81F9C26A51E884F4522F2E100CC59
About Cipher Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Cipher (TSX:CPH) is a specialty pharmaceutical company with a robust and diversified portfolio of commercial and early to late-stage products. Cipher acquires products that fulfill unmet medical needs, manages the required clinical development and regulatory approval process, and markets those products either directly in Canada or indirectly through partners in Canada, the U.S., and South America. Cipher is focused on a three-pronged growth strategy – including acquisitions, in-licensing, and selective investments in drug development – to assemble a broad portfolio of prescription products that serve unmet medical needs. For more information, visit www.cipherpharma.com.
SOURCE Cipher Pharmaceuticals Inc.
For further information: Investors, James Bowen, CFA, LodeRock Advisors, (416) 519 9442, James.bowen@loderockadvisors.com
