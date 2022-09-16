Notice of Change to Public Hearings in British Columbia

VANCOUVER, Sept. 16, 2022 /CNW/ - As Monday, September 19th will be a Federal Holiday and a Day of Mourning, the Federal Electoral Boundaries Commission for British Columbia is postponing the two public hearings scheduled for that date until Thursday, September 29.

Those who have registered to attend public hearings on September 19th are offered the following alternatives:

Attend the rescheduled public hearings on Thursday, September 29, 2022 :

• at the Hope and District Recreation Centre, Conference Room, 1005 6th Ave, Hope, at 1:00 p.m. ; or

• at the Coast Hotel in Chilliwack , 45920 First Avenue, Chilliwack , at 7:00 p.m. Attend the virtual hearing on Wednesday, September 28, 2022 , at 2 PM ; Attend any of our remaining in-person hearings; or Submit a written submission on or before October 3, 2022 , which will be given the same consideration as the in-person presentations.

For more information or to register to make a presentation, please email the Commission Secretary at [email protected] or call 1-855-747-7236.

Federal Electoral Boundaries Commission for British Columbia

Website: redistribution2022.ca

Email: [email protected]

Mailing address:

Federal Electoral Boundaries Commission for British Columbia

1055 West Hastings Street, Suite 300

Vancouver, BC V6E 2E9

Telephone (toll-free): 1-855-747-7236

TTY (toll-free): 1-800-361-8935

For further information: Media enquiries: [email protected]