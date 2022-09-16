Sep 16, 2022, 09:51 ET
CALGARY, AB, Sept. 16, 2022 /CNW/ - In light of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau declaring Monday, September 19th as a Federal Holiday and Day of Mourning, the Commission is postponing the two public hearings scheduled for that date.
Those who have registered to attend a public hearing on September 19 are offered the following alternatives:
- Attend a virtual hearing on October 14, at either 1:00 p.m. or 7:00 p.m.
- Attend any of our later in-person hearings.
- Submit a written submission on or before November 1, which will be given the same consideration as the in-person presentations.
Please notify the Commission Secretary of your preferred option as soon as possible by sending an email to [email protected].
Federal Electoral Boundaries Commission for Alberta
Website: redistribution2022.ca
Email: [email protected]
Ooldouz Sotoudehnia
Commission Secretary, Federal Electoral Boundaries Commission for Alberta
P.O. Box 45062
Calgary, AB, T2G 4X3
SOURCE Federal Electoral Boundaries Commission for Alberta
For further information: Media enquiries: [email protected]
Share this article