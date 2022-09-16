CALGARY, AB, Sept. 16, 2022 /CNW/ - In light of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau declaring Monday, September 19th as a Federal Holiday and Day of Mourning, the Commission is postponing the two public hearings scheduled for that date.

Those who have registered to attend a public hearing on September 19 are offered the following alternatives:

Attend a virtual hearing on October 14 , at either 1:00 p.m. or 7:00 p.m.



Attend any of our later in-person hearings.



Submit a written submission on or before November 1 , which will be given the same consideration as the in-person presentations.

Please notify the Commission Secretary of your preferred option as soon as possible by sending an email to [email protected] .

Federal Electoral Boundaries Commission for Alberta

