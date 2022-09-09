Notice of Cancellation of Public Hearings

EDMUNDSTON, NB, Sept. 9, 2022 /CNW/ - The Federal Electoral Boundaries Commission for New Brunswick did not receive any requests to make a representation in Saint-Léolin and Sussex. Therefore, the Commission has cancelled public hearings that were scheduled to take place on Tuesday, September 13 in Saint-Léolin and on Wednesday, September 21 in Sussex. The Commission will hold as planned the remaining public hearings to gather opinions on its proposal for the new federal electoral map that was released on June 16, 2022.

For more information, visit redecoupage-redistribution-2022.ca or call 1-855-726-4109.

Information

Federal Electoral Boundaries Commission for New Brunswick

Website: redistribution2022.ca

Email: [email protected]

Mailing address:

Federal Electoral Boundaries Commission for New Brunswick

P.O. Box 161

Edmundston, NB E3V 3K8

Telephone (toll-free): 1-855-726-4109

TTY (toll-free): 1-800-361-8935

For further information: Media enquiries: [email protected]