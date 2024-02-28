Notice of Boyd Group Services Inc. 2023 Fourth Quarter & Year End Results Conference Call

WINNIPEG, MB, Feb. 28, 2024 /CNW/ - Boyd Group Services Inc. (TSX: BYD) will release its fiscal 2023 fourth quarter and year-end results on March 20, 2024, before markets open. Following the release, Management of the Company will hold a conference call at 10:00 a.m. ET to review the financial results. The call will be hosted by Timothy O'Day, President and Chief Executive Officer, Jeff Murray, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, and Brian Kaner, Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer. All interested parties are invited to participate.

CONFERENCE CALL DETAILS:

DATE: Wednesday, March 20th, 2024



TIME: 10:00 a.m. (ET)



DIAL IN NUMBER: 416-764-8688 1-888-390-0546



TAPED REPLAY: 416-764-8677 or 1-888-390-0541, using replay code 840503 Available from Wednesday, March 20th until Midnight Wednesday, March 27th, 2024



REFERENCE NUMBER: 48840503

To join the conference call without operator assistance, you may register and enter your phone number at https://emportal.ink/483tuTD to receive an instant automated call back.

The call will also be webcast live and archived for 90 days on the Boyd Group's website https://www.boydgroup.com.

About Boyd Group Services Inc.

Boyd Group Services Inc. is a Canadian corporation and controls The Boyd Group Inc. and its subsidiaries. Boyd Group Services Inc. shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) under the symbol BYD. For more information on The Boyd Group Inc. or Boyd Group Services Inc., please visit our website at https://www.boydgroup.com.

About The Boyd Group Inc.

The Boyd Group Inc. (the "Company") is one of the largest operators of non-franchised collision repair centres in North America in terms of number of locations and sales. The Company operates locations in Canada under the trade names Boyd Autobody & Glass (https://www.boydautobody.com) and Assured Automotive (https://www.assuredauto.ca) as well as in the U.S. under the trade name Gerber Collision & Glass (https://www.gerbercollision.com). In addition, the Company is a major retail auto glass operator in the U.S. with operations under the trade names Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Service, Auto Glass Authority and Autoglassonly.com. The Company also operates a third-party administrator, Gerber National Claims Services ("GNCS"), that offers glass, emergency roadside and first notice of loss services. For more information on The Boyd Group Inc. or Boyd Group Services Inc., please visit our website at (https://www.boydgroup.com).

For further information: please contact: Timothy O'Day, President & CEO, Tel: (847) 410-6002, [email protected]; Craig MacPhail, Investor Relations, Tel: (416) 586-1938 or toll free 1-800-385-5451, [email protected]; Jeff Murray, Executive Vice President & CFO, Tel: (204) 594-1773, [email protected]