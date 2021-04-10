Notice of ASR Hip Implant Settlement Approval Hearing

TORONTO, April 10, 2021 /CNW/ - A proposed settlement has been reached in a class action relating to certain DePuy ASR metal on metal hip implants ("ASR Implants"), which were voluntarily recalled in August 2010.

The proposed settlement, which is not an admission of liability from the defendants, requires approval of the Ontario Superior Court of Justice, and provides for the creation of a $15.5 million CDN settlement fund that will be used to pay compensation to eligible Class Members as well as legal fees and other deductions. The court is scheduled to hear the motion to approve the settlement on May 11, 2021.

The certified ASR Class includes all persons resident in Canada other than British Columbia or Québec who underwent the surgical implantation of the ASR™ XL Acetabular Hip System or ASR™ Hip Resurfacing System in a surgery occurring in Canada. Class members who had their implants prematurely revised, as that term is defined in the settlement, may be able to seek compensation.

The court-approved Notice informing Class Members about the proposed settlement, date of the hearing, and contact details for lawyers representing the Class can be found here: https://complexlaw.ca/#FL-DePuyASR.

SOURCE Kim Spencer McPhee Barristers P.C.

For further information: Megan B. McPhee at (416) 349-6574 or [email protected]; or Dan McConville at 647-847-3813 or [email protected]