MONTREAL, June 19, 2024 /CNW/ - Accelia Capital is pleased to announce the appointment of Julien Letartre as a partner of the venture capital fund. Having worked in key positions within various renowned financial organizations, Julien joined Accelia Capital in 2022 and brings in-depth expertise in investment and financing of technology companies. As a partner at Accelia, he will be involved in all transactions and operations of the fund, as well as supervising a team of analysts.

"Since his arrival at Accelia, Julien has stood out for his enthusiasm, his analytical skills and his commitment to the fund's mission. He has an excellent business network and a superior capacity to ensure active networking with players in the venture capital ecosystem in Canada. I am delighted that Julien has accepted these new responsibilities as a partner and I congratulate him on this appointment." - Christine Beaubien, co-founder and managing partner of Accelia Capital

"Julien is a highly appreciated colleague for his great rigour and integrity. He is passionate about technology and helps create value in Accelia's portfolio companies. His impressive professional background represents a major asset for the fund and its partners." - Annick Charbonneau, co-founder and managing partner of Accelia Capital

"It is a privilege for me to be involved in the development of Accelia as a partner. I am excited to help build our investment portfolio and support the growth of these promising technology companies. I would like to thank Christine and Annick for their trust. It's a pleasure to work with the whole team." - Julien Letartre, partner of Accelia Capital

Before joining Accelia, Julien worked in venture capital and private equity at the Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec, a major institutional fund manager in Canada. Previously, he worked in private equity at Novacap, in investment banking at BMO Capital Markets and in mergers and acquisitions at CGI, where he participated in investment activities, financing and company acquisitions. Previously, Julien held positions in computer engineering and management consulting services. He obtained an M.Sc. in Finance and an MBA from Laval University, the CFA title, as well as a bachelor's degree in computer engineering from McGill University.

Accelia Capital is a $60 million venture capital fund whose mission is to propel innovative technology companies with high growth potential. The fund promotes diversity, performance and impact by favouring investments in companies owned or led by women. Portfolio companies also benefit from the support of renowned businesswomen who put their networks and expertise to work for their success. Accelia Capital is a catalyst for the development of innovative companies and helps create a diversified technology ecosystem.

