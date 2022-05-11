Notice of AGM

SHARBOT LAKE, ON, May 11, 2022 /CNW/ - Frontenac Mortgage Investment Corporation (Frontenac) hereby announces that the Board of Directors has established a record date of May 8, 2021. This date establishes the list of shareholders eligible to receive notice of and vote at the Annual General and Special Meeting (AGM). The AGM will be held virtually on June 17, 2022. The meeting will start at 2:00 p.m.

For further information: Frontenac shareholders who have questions or require more information should contact the Corporate Secretary of the company, Amber Kehoe at 1-877-279-2116