Frontenac Mortgage Investment Corporation Provides Mortgage Portfolio Update

OTTAWA, ON, Jan. 28, 2026 /CNW/ - The financial information presented below is given as of December 31, 2025, and is management prepared and presented on an unaudited and unreviewed basis.

The portfolio consists of 46 remaining mortgage files totaling approximately $67.3M of principal outstanding, excluding any internally recorded provisions for loss and additional fees and interest that may or may not be collectible.

The 46 files are segmented as follows:

10 Residential mortgages totaling approximately $8.3M of outstanding principal;

26 Construction mortgages totaling approximately $41.1M of outstanding principal;

6 Vacant Land mortgages totaling approximately $2.1M of outstanding principal;

4 Residential Development mortgages totaling approximately $15.8M of outstanding principal, which are all related to the legacy large development property and are all currently in a court-appointed receivership.

File concentration is summarized as follows:

Top 10 files by outstanding principal represent roughly 50% of the portfolio balance;

Top 20 files by outstanding principal represent roughly 77% of the portfolio balance;

Top 30 files by outstanding principal represent roughly 92% of the portfolio balance; and

Bottom 16 files by outstanding principal represent roughly 8% of the portfolio balance, and carry an average principal balance of $268k.

Current actions being taken on the remaining 46 files are broken down as follows:

10 files ($16.1M) are being pushed towards Power of Sale (POS) to entice borrowers to hasten exit attempts that would likely yield a higher probability of full payout;

32 files ($35.4M) are in Power of Sale; however, we are awaiting possession of 22 currently, which may individually yield some full payouts, but are expected to incur losses overall; and

4 files (Residential Development loan - $15.8M) are in Power of Sale but are in a court-appointed receivership process, and the secured properties are actively being marketed for sale, which are expected to incur losses.

Some files have been identified as likely incurring losses overall, however a provision for estimated credit losses is present and has been accumulating through prior periods. A portion of this provision has already been factored into distributions of profit from earlier periods, and the realization of actual losses will be partially offset by this allowance.

