Frontenac Mortgage Investment Corporation Announces Shareholder Payment

OTTAWA, ON, Dec. 16, 2025 /CNW/ - Frontenac Mortgage Investment Corporation ("FMIC" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has approved a payment to its shareholders totaling $20,000,000 that will be made on December 17, 2025 to shareholders of record as of December 15, 2025. The payment reflects the first payment following the approval of the Return of Stated Capital, as approved by the Shareholders at a Special Meeting held on December 8, 2025.

The Company continues to pursue active realization strategies across the remaining portfolio, with the intention of resuming quarterly payments to shareholders, until such time the assets have been returned. Any future payments will be subject to board approval.

For more information, please contact: Amber Kehoe, Corporate Secretary, Frontenac Mortgage Investment Corporation, [email protected]