Notice -OASIS WORLD TRADING INC., ZHEN (STEVEN) PANG, and RIKESH MODI, File No. 2023-38

TORONTO, June 25, 2024 /CNW/ - The hearing of the Motion dated June 10, 2024 brought by Oasis World Trading Inc., Zhen (Steven) Pang and Rikesh Modi in the above-named matter is scheduled to be heard on July 31, 2024 at 1:00 p.m. by videoconference.

Members of the public may observe the hearing by videoconference, by selecting the "Register to attend" link on the Tribunal's hearing schedule, at capitalmarketstribunal.ca/en/hearing-schedule.

Registrar, Governance & Tribunal Secretariat

Ontario Securities Commission

SOURCE Ontario Securities Commission

