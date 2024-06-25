Notice -OASIS WORLD TRADING INC., ZHEN (STEVEN) PANG, and RIKESH MODI, File No. 2023-38
Jun 25, 2024, 13:34 ET
TORONTO, June 25, 2024 /CNW/ - The hearing of the Motion dated June 10, 2024 brought by Oasis World Trading Inc., Zhen (Steven) Pang and Rikesh Modi in the above-named matter is scheduled to be heard on July 31, 2024 at 1:00 p.m. by videoconference.
Members of the public may observe the hearing by videoconference, by selecting the "Register to attend" link on the Tribunal's hearing schedule, at capitalmarketstribunal.ca/en/hearing-schedule.
Registrar, Governance & Tribunal Secretariat
Ontario Securities Commission
For Media Inquiries: [email protected]; For General Inquiries:1-877-785-1555 (Toll Free), [email protected]
