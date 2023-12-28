Notice - OASIS WORLD TRADING INC., ZHEN (STEVEN) PANG, and RIKESH MODI, File No. 2023-38
28 Dec, 2023, 16:40 ET
TORONTO, Dec. 28, 2023 /CNW/ - The Tribunal issued a Notice of Hearing on December 28, 2023 setting the matter down to be heard on January 22, 2024 at 1:00 p.m. or as soon thereafter as the hearing can be held in the above named matter.
A copy of the Notice of Hearing dated December 28, 2023 and Statement of Allegations dated December 21, 2023 are available at capitalmarketstribunal.ca
