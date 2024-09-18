Notice - OASIS WORLD TRADING INC., ZHEN (STEVEN) PANG, and RIKESH MODI, File No. 2023-38

TORONTO, Sept. 18, 2024 /CNW/ - The previously scheduled days of January 6, 7, 8, 9, 13, 14, 15, 17, 20, 21, 22, 23, 30 and 31, and February 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 27 and 28, 2025 will not be used for the merits hearing.

The merits hearing shall commence on May 6, 2025 at 10:00 a.m. and continue on May 7, 8, 9, 12, 13, 14 and 15, and on June 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 9, 10 and 11, 2025, at 10:00 a.m. on each day.

The hearing will be held at the offices of the Tribunal at 20 Queen Street West, 17th floor, Toronto.

Members of the public may observe the hearing by videoconference, by selecting the "Register to attend" link on the Tribunal's hearing schedule, at capitalmarketstribunal.ca/en/hearing-schedule

Registrar, Governance & Tribunal Secretariat

Ontario Securities Commission

Subscribe to notices and other alerts from the Capital Markets Tribunal:

https://www.capitalmarketstribunal.ca/en/news/subscribe

SOURCE Ontario Securities Commission

For Media Inquiries: [email protected]; For General Inquiries: 1-877-785-1555 (Toll Free), [email protected]