Notice - OASIS WORLD TRADING INC., ZHEN (STEVEN) PANG, and RIKESH MODI, File No. 2023-38
Ontario Securities Commission
Jan 22, 2024, 16:00 ET
TORONTO, Jan. 22, 2024 /CNW/ - The Tribunal issued an Order in the above-named matter.
A copy of the Order dated January 22, 2024 is available at capitalmarketstribunal.ca
