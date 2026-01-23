Notice - OASIS WORLD TRADING INC., ZHEN (STEVEN) PANG, and RIKESH MODI, File No. 2023-38

Jan 23, 2026, 16:55 ET

TORONTO, Jan. 23, 2026 /CNW/ - The Tribunal issued its Reasons for Decision on a Motion in the above-named matter. 

A copy of the Reasons for Decision on a Motion dated January 22, 2026, is available at capitalmarketstribunal.ca.

