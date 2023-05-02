Notice - NOVA TECH LTD, File No. 2023-6
Ontario Securities Commission
May 02, 2023, 15:42 ET
TORONTO, May 2, 2023 /CNW/ - The Tribunal issued its Reasons for Decision in the above-named matter.
A copy of the Reasons for Decision dated May 1, 2023 is available at capitalmarketstribunal.ca
Registrar, Governance & Tribunal Secretariat
Ontario Securities Commission
For further information: For Media Inquiries: [email protected]; For General Inquiries: 1-877-785-1555 (Toll Free), [email protected]
