Notice - NOVA TECH LTD, File No. 2023-6
Ontario Securities Commission
Mar 02, 2023, 15:15 ET
TORONTO, March 2, 2023 /CNW/ - The Tribunal issued an Order in the above-named matter.
A copy of the Order dated March 2, 2023 is available at capitalmarketstribunal.ca
For further information: For Media Inquiries: [email protected]; For General Inquiries: 1-877-785-1555 (Toll Free), [email protected]
