Notice - NOVA TECH LTD, File No. 2023-6
Ontario Securities Commission
23 Aug, 2023, 16:46 ET
TORONTO, Aug. 23, 2023 /CNW/ - Take notice that a motion hearing to consider the extension of a Temporary Order in the above-named matter is scheduled to be heard on August 31, 2023 at 10:00 a.m.
Registrar, Governance & Tribunal Secretariat
Ontario Securities Commission
For further information: For Media Inquiries: [email protected]; For General Inquiries: 1-877-785-1555 (Toll Free), [email protected]
