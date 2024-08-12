Notice - NOVA TECH LTD and CYNTHIA PETION, File No. 2023-20
Aug 12, 2024, 14:31 ET
TORONTO, Aug. 12, 2024 /CNW/ - The Tribunal issued an Order in the above-named matter.
A copy of the Order dated August 12, 2024 is available at capitalmarketstribunal.ca
Registrar, Governance & Tribunal Secretariat
Ontario Securities Commission
For Media Inquiries: [email protected]; For General Inquiries: 1-877-785-1555 (Toll Free), [email protected]
