Notice - NOVA TECH LTD and CYNTHIA PETION, File No. 2023-20
Apr 25, 2024, 18:24 ET
TORONTO, April 25, 2024 /CNW/ - The scheduled merits hearing dates, April 26 and 29, 2024, in the above-named matter will proceed by videoconference.
On April 26, 2024, the hearing will commence 11:15 a.m.
Members of the public may observe the hearing by videoconference, by selecting the "Register to attend" link on the Tribunal's hearing schedule, at capitalmarketstribunal.ca/en/hearing-schedule.
Registrar, Governance & Tribunal Secretariat
Ontario Securities Commission
SOURCE Ontario Securities Commission
For further information: For Media Inquiries: [email protected]; For General Inquiries: 1-877-785-1555 (Toll Free), [email protected]
