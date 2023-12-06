Notice - NOVA TECH LTD and CYNTHIA PETION, File No. 2023-20
06 Dec, 2023, 11:32 ET
TORONTO, Dec. 6, 2023 /CNW/ - The hearing in the above-named matter scheduled to be heard on December 7, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. will instead be heard on December 22, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. by videoconference.
Members of the public may observe the hearing by videoconference, by selecting the "Register to attend" link on the Tribunal's hearing schedule, at capitalmarketstribunal.ca/en/hearing-schedule.
