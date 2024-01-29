Notice - NICHOLAS AGAR and PAUL UNGERMAN, File No. 2024-1

TORONTO, Jan. 29, 2024 /CNW/ - The Tribunal issued an Order in the above-named matter approving the Settlement Agreement reached between Staff of the Commission, Nicholas Agar and Paul Ungerman in the above-named matter.

A copy of the Order dated January 26, 2024, Settlement Agreement dated January 10, 2024 and Reasons for Approval of a Settlement dated January 26, 2024 are available at capitalmarketstribunal.ca

