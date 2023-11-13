Notice - MITHAQ CANADA INC. and AIMIA INC., File No. 2023-28
13 Nov, 2023, 11:45 ET
TORONTO, Nov. 13, 2023 /CNW/ - The Tribunal issued an Order in the above-named matter.
A copy of the Order dated November 13, 2023 and the Amended Application dated November 8, 2023 is available at capitalmarketstribunal.ca
Registrar, Governance & Tribunal Secretariat
Ontario Securities Commission
SOURCE Ontario Securities Commission
For further information: For Media Inquiries: [email protected]; For General Inquiries: 1-877-785-1555 (Toll Free), [email protected]
