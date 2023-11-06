Notice - MICHAEL PAUL KRAFT and MICHAEL BRIAN STEIN, File No. 2021-32

TORONTO, Nov. 6, 2023 /CNW/ - Take notice that the hearing with respect to sanctions and costs in the above-named matter is scheduled to be heard on March 4, 2024 at 10:00 a.m. at 20 Queen Street West, 17th Floor, Toronto, Ontario.

Registrar, Governance & Tribunal Secretariat

Ontario Securities Commission

