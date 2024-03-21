Notice - MARK EDWARD VALENTINE, File No. 2022-7
Ontario Securities Commission
Mar 21, 2024, 17:22 ET
TORONTO, March 21, 2024 /CNW/ - The Tribunal issued its Reasons and Decision in the above-named matter.
A copy of the Reasons and Decision dated March 20, 2024 is available at capitalmarketstribunal.ca
Registrar, Governance & Tribunal Secretariat
Ontario Securities Commission
For further information: For Media Inquiries: [email protected]; For General Inquiries: 1-877-785-1555 (Toll Free), [email protected]
