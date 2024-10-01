Notice - MARK EDWARD VALENTINE, File No. 2022-7

Ontario Securities Commission

Oct 01, 2024, 15:15 ET

TORONTO, Oct. 1, 2024 /CNW/ - The Tribunal issued its Reasons and Decision and an Order in the above-named matter.

A copy of the Reasons and Decision and Order both dated September 30, 2024 are available at capitalmarketstribunal.ca 

