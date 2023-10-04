Notice - MARK EDWARD VALENTINE, File No. 2022-7

TORONTO, Oct. 4, 2023 /CNW/ - Take notice of the following merits hearing date changes in the above-named matter:

the hearing on October 5, 2023 will not proceed as scheduled; and the hearing on October 10, 2023 , scheduled to commence at 10:00 a.m. will instead commence at 12:30 p.m.

