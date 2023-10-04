Notice - MARK EDWARD VALENTINE, File No. 2022-7
Ontario Securities Commission
TORONTO, Oct. 4, 2023 /CNW/ - Take notice of the following merits hearing date changes in the above-named matter:
- the hearing on October 5, 2023 will not proceed as scheduled; and
- the hearing on October 10, 2023, scheduled to commence at 10:00 a.m. will instead commence at 12:30 p.m.
Registrar, Governance & Tribunal Secretariat
For further information: For Media Inquiries: [email protected]; For General Inquiries: 1-877-785-1555 (Toll Free), [email protected]
