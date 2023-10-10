Notice - MARK EDWARD VALENTINE, File No. 2022-7
Ontario Securities Commission
10 Oct, 2023
TORONTO, Oct. 10, 2023 /CNW/ - Take notice that the merits hearing in the above-named matter scheduled to be heard on October 11, 2023 will not proceed as scheduled.
Registrar, Governance & Tribunal Secretariat
Ontario Securities Commission
