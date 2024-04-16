Notice - MARK EDWARD VALENTINE, File No. 2022-7

TORONTO, April 16, 2024 /CNW/ - The case management hearing in the above-named matter scheduled to be heard on April 19, 2024 will not proceed as scheduled.

The hearing with respect to sanctions and costs is scheduled to be heard on July 3, 2024 at 10:00 a.m. by videoconference.

Members of the public may observe the hearing by videoconference, by selecting the "Register to attend" link on the Tribunal's hearing schedule, at www.capitalmarketstribunal.ca/en/hearing-schedule.

