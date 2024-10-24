Notice - LESZEK DZIADECKI and CANADIAN INVESTMENT REGULATORY ORGANIZATION and ONTARIO SECURITIES COMMISSION, File No. 2024-4

Ontario Securities Commission

Oct 24, 2024

TORONTO, Oct. 24, 2024 /CNW/ - The Tribunal issued its Reasons and Decision in the above-named matter.

A copy of the Reasons and Decision dated October 23, 2024  is available at capitalmarketstribunal.ca 

