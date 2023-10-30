Notice - KENTON ROY RUSTULKA, File No. 2023-9
30 Oct, 2023, 12:24 ET
TORONTO, Oct. 30, 2023 /CNW/ - The Tribunal issued its Reasons and Decision and an Order pursuant to Subsections 127(1) and 127(10) of the Securities Act in the above-named matter.
A copy of the Reasons and Decision and the Order dated October 27, 2023 are available at capitalmarketstribunal.ca
Registrar, Governance & Tribunal Secretariat
Ontario Securities Commission
SOURCE Ontario Securities Commission
For further information: For Media Inquiries: [email protected]; For General Inquiries: 1-877-785-1555 (Toll Free), [email protected]
Share this article