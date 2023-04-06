Notice - KENTON ROY RUSTULKA, File No. 2023-9
Apr 06, 2023, 17:18 ET
TORONTO, April 6, 2023 /CNW/ - The Tribunal issued a Notice of Hearing pursuant to Subsections 127(1) and 127(10) of the Securities Act in the above-named matter.
A copy of the Notice of Hearing dated April 6, 2023 and Statement of Allegations dated April 5, 2023 are available at capitalmarketstribunal.ca
Registrar, Governance & Tribunal Secretariat
Ontario Securities Commission
SOURCE Ontario Securities Commission
For further information: For Media Inquiries: [email protected]; For General Inquiries: 1-877-785-1555 (Toll Free), [email protected]
