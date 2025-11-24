Notice - JOHN CECIL and ONTARIO SECURITIES COMMISSION, File No. 2025-30

TORONTO, Nov. 24, 2025 /CNW/ - The Tribunal issued a Notice of Hearing to consider the application for variation of a decision dated November 14, 2025, made by John Cecil in respect of the Capital Markets Tribunal order issued on December 11, 2024, in file number 2023-12.

The hearing will be held on December 5, 2025 at 10:00 a.m. by videoconference.

Members of the public may observe the hearing by videoconference, by selecting the "Register to attend" link on the Tribunal's hearing schedule, at capitalmarketstribunal.ca/en/hearing-schedule.

A copy of the Notice of Hearing dated November 24, 2025 and the Application dated November 14, 2025 are available at capitalmarketstribunal.ca

Registrar, Governance & Tribunal Secretariat

Ontario Securities Commission

SOURCE Ontario Securities Commission

For Media Inquiries: [email protected]; For General Inquiries: 1-877-785-1555 (Toll Free), [email protected]