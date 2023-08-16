Notice - JIUBIN FENG and CIM INTERNATIONAL GROUP INC., File No. 2021-27

TORONTO, Aug. 16, 2023 /CNW/ - Take notice that the sanctions and costs hearing in the above named matter scheduled to be heard on August 17, 2023 at 20 Queen Street West, 17th Floor, Toronto, Ontario, will instead proceed by videoconference.

Registrar, Governance & Tribunal Secretariat

Ontario Securities Commission

SOURCE Ontario Securities Commission

For further information: For Media Inquiries: [email protected]; For General Inquiries: 1-877-785-1555 (Toll Free), [email protected]