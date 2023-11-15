Notice - JIUBIN FENG and CIM INTERNATIONAL GROUP INC., File No. 2021-27
15 Nov, 2023, 17:19 ET
TORONTO, Nov. 15, 2023 /CNW/ - The Tribunal issued its Reasons and Decision and an Order in the above-named matter.
A copy of the Reasons and Decision and the Order dated November 14, 2023 are available at capitalmarketstribunal.ca
